Mooooom! Kris Jenner shared an adorable flashback picture of her four oldest children — with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian — via Instagram on Friday, January 6, matching outfits and all.

“These little lovebugs... ❤️❤️ #FBF #matchinginpolkadots #family #love #throwback,” the 61-year-old momager captioned the image, in which the four Kardashian kids smile brightly for the camera while showing off some seriously ‘80s fashion.



In the photo, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé all wear red-and-black dresses with puffy polka-dot print sleeves, their hair blown out in big waves with bright red bows accenting their outfits. Rob, meanwhile, poses expertly at the front of the group in a tiny grey cardigan, white dress shirt and red necktie.



These little lovebugs... ❤️❤️ #FBF #matchinginpolkadots #family #love #throwback A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

And Jenner has every right to be proud of her children. At present, her oldest, 37-year-old Kourtney, has been raising three young children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 2 — while maintaining an amicable relationship with their father, her ex Scott Disick.



Kim, 36, recently returned to social media after several months away from it following her scary Paris robbery in October. In a recent preview clip of the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians season, the mother of two breaks down as she recounts the events to her sisters.



Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” the reality star recalls through tears. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” The Selfish author has also been a pillar of support for her husband, Kanye West, after his hospitalization in November.

Youngest Kardashian daughter Khloé, 32, is set to premiere her new fitness series, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, on Thursday, January 12, in which the Strong Looks Better Naked author supports 16 individuals through their weight loss journeys.



And Rob, 29, recently reconciled with his fiancée, Blac Chyna, after the pair had a blow-up argument in late December. The pair welcomed their first child together in November — the youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Dream Kardashian.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



