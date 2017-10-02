Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Keeping up with Kyle! Kyle Richards, who is good friends with Kris Jenner, weighed in on Kylie Jenner's pregnancy when Us Weekly caught up with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in L.A, on Friday, September 29.

Richards, 48, who has known the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a long time, said that momager Kris inspired her to have a large family of her own with her husband of almost 22 years, Mauricio Umansky.

She told Us at the L.O.L. Surprise Pary in Hollywood, "I wish I had more, actually. I remember I was at Christmas at the Jenners house way back when, before I had Portia, and I saw all those kids around and I was like, 'I really wish I had more.' And she was like, 'Have another one! Have another one!'"

With the recent news that both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are pregnant and Kim Kardashian is expecting a third child with Kanye West via surrogate, we asked Richards how her Keeping Up With the Kardashians pal was feeling about the baby boom. "You know, I haven't spoken to her about it! I'm sure she's excited about all of them, but she has not told me," she told Us.

Richards, who became a mom at the age of 19, chimed in on the fact that the youngest Jenner is expecting her first child — a girl — at 20 with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. "Luckily for Kylie, she's in a financial position where she can also take care of this child and she has an incredible support system with her family, so she's gonna be fine!"

As previously reported, Kylie and Khloé — who is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson — are both about four months along and due early next year, around the same time Kim's surrogate is expected to give birth.

