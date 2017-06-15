Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Travis Scott Are ‘Serious’

In it to win it! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are “serious” about their new romance, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are spending a lot of time together. They’re serious! She’s really into him and has known him for a long time. Her family really likes him,” the insider says, adding that the lip kit queen’s older sister Kendall Jenner approves. “Kendall has also been friends with him for years.”

Kylie, 19, and the hip-hop star, 25, recently proved their commitment to one another when they showed off matching tattoos via social media on Monday, June 12. The couple shared captionless photos of their tiny butterfly tattoos on their respective Snapchat accounts. They each got inked on the bottom of their left legs.

Fans have speculated that the butterfly body art is a nod to Scott’s new track “Butterfly Effect,” a song reportedly written about Kylie. After the tune dropped in May, the rapper posted an Instagram pic of his girlfriend stepping off a private jet, captioning it, “Butterfly Effect.”

As previously reported, Kylie and Scott were spotted getting cozy for the first time at Coachella in April. Weeks prior, the Kylie Cosmetics founder called it quits with longtime love Tyga.

"Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal," a source told Us at the time.

In a recently released preview for her new E! reality series, Life of Kylie, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opened up about what she looks for in her love life. "I hope the person I'm dating with is obsessed with me," she said.

