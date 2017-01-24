Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event in 2016. Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Everything helps. Kylie Jenner donated $10,000 to her best friend Jordyn Woods after Woods' father, John, died on Wednesday, January 18.



Woods, 19, announced on Instagram last week that her father had passed away after a brief battle with cancer. "Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy," she captioned a photo of her dad. "Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always."

Woods' mother, Elizabeth, also took to Instagram to share the devastating news, writing, "Tonight my best friend of so many years rode off into the sunset on a forever long Harley ride. Thank you for being a great husband , best friend and thank you for our fabulous kids and I'm so numb that I can't even believe this is real. RIP my angel John. #teamigotthis #family #love #mobbinforlife #f--kcancer."



Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always 🏍❤️ A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Due to the unexpected nature of John's death, the family asked friends and family to help with medical and memorial costs in a GoFundMe page created by Elizabeth. "This hit us from nowhere," Elizabeth wrote on the fundraising page. "We are emotionally, mentally and financially impacted and are still not aware of how this devastating loss will truly impact our family. As we begin to plan for John's services, we are still saddled with a portion of his medical expenses."



The Woods family set a $50,000 goal on the GoFundMe page, and received a generous $10,000 donation from Jenner herself following John's death. "I love you guys very much," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, commented alongside her donation.



GoFundMe

Jenner also sent her love to Woods on Instagram last week, sharing a picture with her BFF and writing, "My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me .. When you cry I cry."

My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!