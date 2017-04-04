Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sending a message? Kylie Jenner sang along to Tyga's new songs in two Snapchat videos on Monday, April 3, amid rumors that the couple have split.

The "Rack City" rapper has been noticeably absent from the reality star's social media posts in recent weeks but he was clearly on her mind as she sang along to two new songs Tyga dropped earlier in the day.

In the videos, the 19-year-old makeup maven can be seen singing along to "Act Ghetto" and "100s" as she sits in her car.

The lyrics to "Act Ghetto," Tyga's collaboration with Lil Wayne, feature the line "Getting' checks like Kylie, yeah, everyday I do it, yeah / Yesterday, I did it, every time I'm with her."

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/k2JUuwCnoY — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: #2 (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/Zi3hGTCLbx — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

In "100s," which features A.E. and Chief Keef, the 27-year-old raps about "counting hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnids."

Tyga, whose $2.2 million Maybach was repossessed last September, was criticized at the end of March by his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, who claimed in a Snapchat rant that he hasn't been paying child support for their 4-year-old son, King.

Jenner and Tyga, who went public with their relationship in 2015 previously split in May 2016, only to rekindle their romance a month later.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented the pair's romantic vacation in Costa Rica with several Instagram pics at the end of January, but she hasn't shared any photos of the rapper on her account since Valentine's Day. Tyga last posted a photo with Jenner on his Instagram account on February 13.

Congratulations on your NYC Pop up Store!!!🔥🔥 🔥⭐️⭐️⭐️😜😜😜 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

