Cozy in Central America! Kylie Jenner shared a series of Instagram videos with her boyfriend, Tyga, on Saturday, January 28, while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

"Jungle Bae," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, captioned one post of herself snuggling up with the "Rack City" rapper. In the clip, Jenner rocks a silver bikini and wears her black hair in braids while Tyga, 27, dons a black and red tank top and matching sunglasses.

Jenner also shared a video of herself posing in the water, surrounded by various plants and shrubbery. She captioned the Instagram post with a sunset emoji.



The happy couple are enjoying a tropical getaway with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Scott Disick. Many of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan are also in Costa Rica, including Kim's children, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months.

Tyga brought along his 4-year-old son, King, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, who is also the mother of 2-month-old daughter Dream with fiancé Rob Kardashian. Rob, Chyna, Caitlyn Jenner and Kim's husband, Kanye West, are not vacationing with the KUWTK stars, as Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week.



Tyga shared a photo of King showing off his diamond grills on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. "FLO$$ FLO$$," the "Feel Me" rapper captioned the adorable shot.



