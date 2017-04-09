Surprise! Kylie Jenner shocked students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento when she showed up at their junior prom on Saturday, April 8.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, went as the date of a junior named Albert Ochoa, according to fellow students' social media posts. Many of the teens at the school, including Ochoa's sister, shared videos of the star arriving at the prom and dancing on the balcony with her date.

"TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!!" Ochoa's sister wrote on Twitter. She also shared a video of her brother sharing a sweet hug with Jenner, writing, "Proud to say that's my brother."

Jenner, who has yet to share a photo from the event, arrived with her best friend Jordyn Woods. The KUWTK camera crew was also on hand, likely to film the moment for the Kardashian-Jenner family's E! reality series.



The makeup maven looked stunning in a silk, one-shoulder, mocha-colored gown, clear heels and a white corsage. She wore her long raven locks straight down. Woods, meanwhile, donned a long red dress and a white corsage. It is unclear if she also went as one of the students' dates.

Before arriving at the high school, Jenner shared a photo of herself and her BFF aboard a private jet. She captioned the Snapchat post with an eyes emoji, hinting that she was up to something special.

Back in 2013, the reality star, who never attended prom, told Seventeen magazine that her ideal prom date was a guy "who's not afraid, or doesn't think that he's too cool, to show up at my house with a rose corsage. It would be nice for the guy to come over and be respectful and nice while my mom takes prom pics."

