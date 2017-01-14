Shh. Kylie Jenner teased a new “#SecretProject” that she has in the works in a series of Instagram posts on Friday, January 13. In them, the 19-year-old wears a low-cut gold slip dress that barely covers her derriere.



In the first image, only Jenner’s cherry-red lips and chin can be seen in the frame, with the rest of her face cropped out to make room for her chest and midriff. The makeup maven wears a blinged-out watch on her left wrist. Another picture shows Jenner with her back toward the camera, with her glancing coquettishly over her shoulder.

And the final image shows Jenner sitting in the corner of a room with her cleavage nearly spilling out of her dress. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first debuted her blonde bob wig via Instagram and Snapchat on Thursday, January 12.



Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The #SecretProject images, which appear to be Polaroids taken at a photo shoot, have a lighting and aesthetic to them that is reminiscent of Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian’s own recent photo shoot.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the photo series of Kardashian, her husband Kanye West and their two young children, is the work of West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz. And as BuzzFeed reported, the pictures were shot at acclaimed producer Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu.



“Kim is obsessed,” an insider told Us of the images, which depict the superstar couple in a stripped down version of their daily lives. “She loves the way they look.”



Photos include one of West, 39, eating cereal out of a bowl in the kitchen and several of Kardashian, 36, with son Saint, 13 months, and daughter North, 3.



