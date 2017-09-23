Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their first child together — and nobody is more excited about the news than the reality star’s famous family!

Sources exclusively tell Us Weekly that “the family is over the moon!”

“Kylie loves how close knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family,” the insider revealed. “Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom.”

While in Milan for Fashion Week on Friday, September 22, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s mother, Kris Jenner, didn’t confirm or deny reports that her youngest daughter was expecting but cryptically told The Hollywood Reporter, “It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.”



As for Jenner’s siblings, they are staying mum about the exciting news, but continue their daily routines of posting on social media. Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her late father Robert Kardashian on Instagram on Saturday, September 23, while Kendall Jenner shared shots from Milan Fashion Week.

As previously reported, the “Life of Kylie” star, 20, and the “Butterfly Effect” rapper told their friends earlier this month that they were expecting.

Sources also told Us Weekly that the lip kit creator is carrying a baby girl and is "at least four months along."

The entrepreneur and Scott began dating in April after they were spotted getting cozy and flirting at Coachella. The lovebirds later got matching butterfly tattoos together.

“They are spending a lot of time together. They’re serious! She’s really into him and has known him for a long time,” another insider told Us Weekly of the couple in June. “Her family really likes him. Kendall has also been friends with him for years.”

Scott, 25, performed in Miami at the reopening of LIV nightclub on Friday, September 22, just hours after the pregnancy news broke, and posed for pictures with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.



