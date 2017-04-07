You’ll never guess who Lamar Odom is crushing on! The former NBA player, 37, recently sat down with Us Weekly to reveal 25 things you might not know about him, and chief among them is the curvaceous singer he called his celebrity crush. Watch the video above and see what fun facts Odom shared with Us!

“That’s a good one,” he said when asked which A-list celebrity he has in his sights. “J. Lo.”

Odom may have some stiff competition, given that Jennifer Lopez, 47, is currently dating ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez. (As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the pair are already talking marriage.)

One great thing that Odom was proud to mention, however, is that he has achieved one of his two childhood dreams. “I always wanted to be a professional basketball player, and I always wanted to design clothes,” he told Us. “I don’t know what it is about designing clothes.”

As for his biggest splurge, the athlete told Us that the honors would have to go to his “bottom grills.”

Watch the video above to see what else Odom told Us, including his favorite food, his biggest fear and his favorite song.

