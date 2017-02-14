Still celebrating their love! Lauren Bushnell shared a snap of a Valentine’s Day gift for her fiancé, Ben Higgins, amid speculation about the Bachelor couple’s relationship status.



The Sparkle in Her Eye lifestyle blogger, 27, posted a photo of a card featuring an emoji of Higgins and a brown paper bag with hot pink tissue paper. Bushnell added a heart emoji on top of the present, which was sitting on the reality stars' table in their Denver home.

Higgins, 28, also shared a photo on February 14 of the couple cuddling together in Colorado, writing, “Each and everyday is Valentine’s Day.”



The Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? stars' united front comes after they spent some time apart. The blonde beauty traveled to Nashville for a girls’ weekend on January 19, then jetted to Punta Mita, Mexico, sans Higgins, to celebrate her 27th birthday the following weekend. During the beach vacation, she wasn’t wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring either, according to her Instagram stories.

An insider told Us that although they hadn’t officially called it quits, the relationship was far from perfect. "They don’t get along. She’s told people recently how hard it is,” the source said. "He’s a great guy, but they should split.”



The Bachelor stud later took to Instagram on February 1 to deny that he and Bushnell had split. “No need to respond often to rumors or ‘fake news’ but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today,” he captioned a throwback photo of the couple kissing on the beach. “We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.”

