Lea's in love! Lea Michele gushed over her boyfriend, Zandy Reich, as they celebrated her 31st birthday early on Sunday, August 27.

"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was," the Glee alum captioned a pic of the couple overlooking the ocean.

Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better... ❤️ u Z A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

"So much to be grateful for, but mostly you," she continued. "Got a feeling 31 is going to be even better... [Love] u Z."

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Michele and Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, are dating.

"They’ve known each other for a while," a source told Us at the time. "They met a few years ago and she’s a fan of the clothing line."

The Mayor actress has previously dated model Matthew Paetz, Robert Buckley and the late Cory Monteith. Last month, Michele paid tribute to Monteith on the four-year anniversary of his death.

"Hard to believe it’s been 4 years … We miss you C … love you more," she captioned a throwback pic of the Glee costars. Michele also has memorialized the Canadian actor with a tattoo on her rib cage of Monteith's Glee character's football jersey number.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.