Still so in love! LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram on Saturday, April 22, to pay tribute to her husband, Eddie Cibrian, on their sixth wedding anniversary.

"6 for 6! My heart overflows with LovE for these humans," Rimes, 34 — who was previously married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet from 2002 until 2010 — captioned a slideshow of pics from her wedding day with Cibrian. "This was one of the most joyous days I've ever experienced. The trio that is my life … I am grateful!"

She continued, "I will forever be in awe of the wonder of God's plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived," she continued. "Every year, I'm even more at a loss for words to describe my LovE for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my LovE, the more speechless."

The country star also expressed how thankful she is to be not only Cibrian’s wife, but to be also stepmom to his sons, Mason, 13, and Jake, 10."Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn't just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boys’ hearts," she added. "These six years and whatever lies beyond are God's greatest gift. #6yearsin #candyversary #6yearanniversary #happyanniversary #anniversarygift #stepmomlove #familylove #hubbylove #eddieandle #LovE #trust @eddiecibrian."

Cibrian, 43, also shared a sweet message for his wife via social media, calling the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer his “angel.” "6 years ago today I married the most incredible woman. I'm so thankful for the commitment, the respect, the trust, the understanding, the love, and the laughter she brings to every minute of every day," he captioned a black-and-white photo of him and Rimes dancing at the reception for their nuptials. "She is my inspiration. She is my angel. Happy Anniversary, my love. #6years #anniversary #love #tequilatime."



Rimes and Cibrian fell in love when they starred together in the 2009 TV movie Northern Lights. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time, the two — both married then — began a full-fledged affair on set.



Prior to Rimes, Cibrian was wed to Brandi Glanville — with whom he shares his sons — from 2001 until 2010. Since then, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, and Rimes’ former spouse, Sheremet, 36, have bonded over their splits and are now good friends. They recently starred together on the cooking competition reality series My Kitchen Rules, which aired earlier this year on Fox.

