Lena Headey is the latest actress to allege Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her on multiple occasions in the past. Headey shared her story on Twitter on Tuesday, October 17, recalling two separate alleged incidents with the former studio head.



“The first time I met Harvey Weinstein was at the The Venice Film Festival. The Brothers Grimm was showing there, (during shooting I was subjected to endless bullying by the director Terry Gilliam),” she wrote, referencing her 2005 fantasy thriller. “At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked, I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke, I said something like ..oh come on mate?!?? It’d be like kissing my dad !! let’s go get a drink, get back to the others. I was never in any other Miramax film.”

David Livingston/Getty Images; David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Finch & Partners

“The next time was in LA. Years later. I had always carried the thought that he’d never try anything with me again, not after I’d laughed and said never in a million years,” she continued. “I believed that he respected my boundary and maybe he wanted to talk about potential work.”

Headley said that their meeting quickly took an inappropriate turn. “He asked me to meet for breakfast. We ate breakfast, we talked about films, film making. He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal,” she wrote. “Then he went to the loo. He came back and said, let’s go up to the room, I want to give you a script. We walked to the lift and the energy shifted. My whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I get in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen I said.”

She added: “I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don’t come near me.”

According to Headey, Weinstein didn’t react well to her rejection. “He was silent after I spoke, furious. We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word,” she wrote. “I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn’t work, then he got really angry. He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm, he paid for my car and whispered in my ear Don’t tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.”

The actress concluded: “I got into my car and I cried.”

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his own company amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him. While he has denied accusations of rape, several celebrities including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Minka Kelly and more have come forward with personal accounts of alleged harassment from Weinstein. In the wake of the news, Weinstein’s wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him and the producer reportedly checked in to a treatment center for sex addiction.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” Weinstein told Us Weekly in a statement on October 11. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”



