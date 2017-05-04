Liam Neeson Shows Up at Sandwich Shop That Said He Could Eat for Free

He can’t say no to free food! Liam Neeson stopped by a sandwich shop in Vancouver, Canada, after employees put up a sign offering the actor a complimentary meal on Tuesday, May 2.

According to The Huffington Post, Matt Pruim, manager of Big Star Sandwich Co., found out that Neeson, one of his favorite actors, was going to be in town filming his upcoming thriller Hard Powder. Pruim wrote a message on the restaurant’s chalkboard sign that said: “Liam Neeson eats here for free.” The other side of the sign read: “Come in and get taken away by our sandwiches."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The employees put up the sign around 11 a.m., and by 6:30 p.m., they were shocked when the Taken star, 64, showed up at the eatery. Alex Johrden, director of operations for the sandwich company, told The Huffington Post that Neeson asked in his signature “intimidating” voice: “Where’s my free sandwich?”

The Schindler’s List actor was in a rush, so he didn’t have time to actually sit down for his free meal. However, he graciously took photos with the staffers. Unfortunately, Pruim — who came up with the idea — missed out on Neeson’s cameo at the café.

Big Star Sandwich Co. posted a photo of the celebrity visit on its Instagram account. “Holy f--k, it worked! #liamneeson,” the company captioned a pic of the A-lister with two employees.

