They've got history. Liam Payne claimed in a new interview that President Donald Trump once kicked One Direction out of one of his luxury hotels.

The British singer, who is expecting his first child with Cheryl Cole any day now, recalled the alleged incident in a chat with Rollacoaster.

"Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter," Payne, 23, told the mag, according to NME. "He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up.' And I was like, 'No.' And then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us."

Payne claimed the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, went a step further. "So he was like, 'OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel,'" Payne said. "So we had to leave." Payne didn't reveal whether Trump was asking on behalf of Ivanka or Tiffany Trump.

Trump has clashed with several stars in the past. More recently, he slammed Snoop Dogg via Twitter for his "Lavender (Nightfall Remix)" music video. In the video, the rapper, 45, shoots a fake gun at a clown dressed as the commander in chief.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?" Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Jail time!"

