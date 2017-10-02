Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 30. But the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., never made it into the building. The reason: He refused to go through a mandatory security check.

“While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers or staff members,” read a statement posted to the venue’s website.

Now, fans who expected to see the 35-year-old artist at the 2nd Annual Fall Ball might not get their money back. The Associated Press reported Monday that promoters sent a letter to Colonial Life Arena saying they had decided not to offer refunds because Lil Wayne wasn’t the event’s headliner. Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Tory Lanes all hit the stage.

Lil Wayne, a.k.a. Weezy, spent eight months in a New York City jail for gun possession after police found a loaded weapon on his tour bus in 2007. He started a yearlong sentence in March 2010 but got time off for good behavior

Lil Wayne is the 17th-highest paid rapper with earnings of $15.5 million, according to a report published in Forbes on September 27. He is just behind Nicki Minaj, who brought in $16 million.

