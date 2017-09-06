C Flanigan/FilmMagic

She won’t stand for it. Lili Reinhart clapped back after a fan called her and the rest of the Riverdale cast “disgusting and rude” on Twitter.

A fan of the CW drama spotted the 20-year-old actress (who plays Betty Cooper) and rumored boyfriend Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday, September 5, and decided to approach the actors. The fan claimed on Twitter that she went up to Sprouse “in a friendly way as if I knew him,” and that the former Disney star responded by saying, “Who the f--k are you” and was “so rude.”

“Basically moral of the story [is] downtown Vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude,” the disgruntled fan wrote. “You know you’re signing up for the public to talk to you. Otherwise just quit. I just wanna say F--K RUDE PEOPLE, don’t become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least.”

Reinhart fired back and defended her castmates. “You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate,” she replied. “Cole’s response to you was ‘do I know you?’ After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces.”

She added that she wasn’t going to let the undeserved criticism slide. “It’s easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there’s no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it,” she tweeted. "Here you go.”

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my pal, Cole. 💃🏼 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Aug 4, 2016 at 6:50am PDT

Reinhart and Sprouse first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands and kissing at Comic-Con in San Diego in July. The Good Neighbor actress also gushed over the Suite Life of Zach and Cody alum on his 25th birthday in August. “To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in the past year than I have ever seen in my whole life,” she captioned an Instagram pic of Sprouse. “Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more."



Riverdale returns to the CW Wednesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

