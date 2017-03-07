Take a look at her now. Lily Collins penned an emotional letter of forgiveness to her father, music legend Phil Collins, which appears in her new memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, released on Tuesday, March 7.

The 27-year-old — who, as she reveals in her tome, had a sometimes-tumultuous relationship with her famous dad, 66 — included the touching note in a chapter titled “A Letter to All Dads,” written in an effort to inspire young girls if they are struggling to maintain peaceful relationships with their fathers.

"We all make choices and, although I don't excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can't rewrite the past," Lily wrote. "I'm learning how to accept your actions and vocalize how they made me feel. I accept and honor the sadness and anger I felt toward the things you did or didn't do, did or didn't give me."

Earlier in the book, the Mirror Mirror star — whose mom is Phil’s second ex-wife, Jill Tavelman — admitted, "Many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad.”

She also noted that Phil’s 2008 divorce from third wife Orianne Cevey heavily influenced her former struggle with an eating disorder. "Not only did I start viewing myself differently physically, but I began limiting my happiness by controlling my eating habits," the journalist-turned-actress explained. "I couldn't handle the pain and confusion surrounding my dad's divorce, and I was having a hard time balancing being a teenager with pursuing two different grown-up careers.”

Despite that turbulent time in her life, Lily wrote in her book that she is finally ready to move on and is looking forward to nurturing a healthy father-daughter dynamic with the Grammy-winning musician.

"I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected," she added. "I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it's too late, it's not. There's still so much time to move forward."

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, published on Tuesday, Lily revealed that she didn’t look to Phil — who released his own memoir, Not Dead Yet, in October 2016 — for guidance while writing Unfiltered.

“You know, the timing of the memoirs is completely ironic. Because he was writing one that didn't have any influence on me writing one. And, because this is about me, I didn’t ask for advice,” she told Us. “I wrote this without sharing it with anyone. I knew what I wanted and needed to say.”

