Lin-Manuel Miranda is not throwing away his shot! While La La Land is predicted to win big at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26, the Hamilton creator might join a very exclusive club of EGOT winners.

With his Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go,” the singer-songwriter is one step closer to earning a rare title in show business, the elusive EGOT. In order to achieve greatness — only 12 other people in Hollywood have the title — one must win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award.



To date, Miranda has earned three Tony awards for his work in In the Heights and last year’s Hamilton, picked up two Grammy awards for Best Musical Theater Album for each of his musicals and won an Emmy for composing the opening number of the 67th annual Tony Awards in 2013.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If the 37-year-old rapper wins the Best Original Song category over two songs from La La Land, Justin Timberlake’s "Can’t Stop The Feeling" for Trolls and a song cowritten by Sting from Jim: The James Foley Story, Miranda would become the youngest person in the exclusive EGOT crew, beating out 42-year-old Robert Lopez, who won an Academy Award and completed his EGOT for writing Frozen’s “Let It Go" with his wife.



It would certainly be an accomplishment to join EGOT members like Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Gibson, Audrey Hepburn and more, but the New York City native, who is performing the Moana song Sunday night, hasn’t let the possibility go to his head.



"I’m a firm believer in once you start chasing awards, they go away," Miranda told Billboard in January. "I think you can tell it in someone’s work when they’re like, ‘Alright, this is Oscar bait,’ and it smells like it, as opposed to just making the thing you’re passionate about and trying to make the best thing possible.”

Scroll down for the full list of EGOT members:



Richard Rogers

Helen Hayes

Rita Moreno

John Gielgud

Audrey Hepburn

Marvin Hamlisch

Jonathan Tunick

Mel Brooks

Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg

Scott Rudin

Robert Lopez

