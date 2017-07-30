Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private funeral service at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, California, on Saturday, June 29.

A drum kit was set up on a stage for a musical tribute to the Linkin Park singer, 41, who committed suicide on July 20.

Guests included Bennington’s family, bandmates and friends, and each attendee was provided with a yellow wristband featuring the “In the End” singer’s name as well as a VIP pass that featured a photo of Bennington performing shirtless before a stadium crowd.

Austin Carlile, former lead singer with Of Mice & Men, shared a photo of the keepsakes on Instagram, writing, “The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything.”

Singer Blackbear (real name: Matthew Musto) shared a similar photo on Twitter, captioning it, “Beautiful ceremony.. a lil piece of u has & will be in every song I sing on stage forever.”

As previously reported, Bennington was found dead at his home in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of L.A. on July 20. The coroner ruled his death a suicide by hanging and told Us that there was no evidence of drugs, but a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room where he hanged himself.

The “Numb” singer’s widow, Talinda Bennington, mourned the loss of her husband in an emotional statement to Us on Friday, July 28.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she wrote. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.”

