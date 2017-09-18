Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Linkin Park will honor their late frontman, Chester Bennington, with a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27, the band announced on Monday, September 18. The news comes two months after Bennington took his own life.

“I know it’s going to be a roller-coaster of emotion, but when we talk about this, when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about celebrating life,” Linkin Park cofounder Mike Shinoda told KROQ on Monday, September 18.

A statement posted on the band’s website promises an “an unforgettable night of music” featuring a number of other artists. Proceeds from the show will go to Music for Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington. The pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 19.

The band has also released an official music video for “One More Light,” the title track from their May album. In the footage, Bennington is seen onstage surrounded by adoring fans and joking around backstage with his bandmates.

“I know the circumstances of his passing were really dark and as we said at the time, the darkness that he had was always there and it was kind of part of the package, but what was so unique and special about this guy is that he used it as fuel to do so many positive things,” Shinoda explained during the KROQ interview. “The way he was, he was such a happy guy, he was such a fun guy and when he’d walk in the room there was such a positive, funny, upbeat energy and that’s what we want to get out of this show.”

Bennington was found at his residence by an employee in the upstairs area of his home in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 20. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Bennington, who was 41 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife, Talinda Bennington, and six children from two marriages.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.



