Think pink! Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their first baby together — a girl — the couple exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, April 1.

"We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl ... But now it's confirmed, we're having a daughter!" the couple told Us Weekly exclusively on Saturday from their gender reveal party. "We are praying for her every day and can't wait to meet her! And also hoping she has our curls."

Monique Serra Photography

The pair, who exclusively told Us their happy baby news in February, had a serendipitous story about how they first learned they were expecting. According to the Roloffs, they had just attended a gender reveal bash for Jeremy’s twin, Zach, and his wife, Tori, in early January when Audrey fell ill after they returned home.



@dawn_photo

The 25-year-old Barre instructor took a pregnancy test and confirmed the exciting news. “I was so surprised,” she told Us. “It didn’t hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor’s appointment.”

Jeremy said his parents, Matt and Amy (their divorce was finalized last May), were equally overwhelmed when they heard that they would have a second grandchild within four months of the birth of their first.

“My dad teared up and my mom screamed,” the 26-year-old photographer told Us of their ecstatic reactions.

“We love the idea of a big family,” Jeremy told Us. Added Audrey, “We want at least four.” (Jeremy has two other siblings aside from his twin Zach — Molly and Jacob.)

The couple are expecting to welcome their little bundle of joy on September 1.

