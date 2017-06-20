Talk about melodrama! Lorde took to Twitter on Monday, June 19, to apologize for comparing her friendship with Taylor Swift to an "autoimmune disease."

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the "Green Light" singer, 20, opened up about maintaining a close relationship with an A-lister like Swift, 27. "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," Lorde told the British newspaper. "There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

Lorde's comment quickly made headlines, with one Twitter user noting that Swift's friend Selena Gomez suffers from lupus. "I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde," the fan wrote on Monday, June 19.

The New Zealand native caught wind of the backlash and promptly apologized. "Didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i f--ked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry," she tweeted, adding an emoji of a red rose.

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

Lorde and Swift have been close friends for years. Last November, the "Bad Blood" singer even threw a star-studded birthday party for her pal. "Had the best birthday party I've ever had tonight surrounded by my nyc family. all organised by tay who is as she says 'a mom with no kids'. i am ur kid and u love me so hard i could burst. here's to our 3 magic years of best friendship," Lorde gushed on Instagram at the time.



