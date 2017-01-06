#Honeymoon #happy xo A photo posted by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is relishing newlywed life. The Bravo star shared a sweet Instagram photo with husband Tom D’Agostino on Thursday, January 5.



In the snap, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer, 51, kisses D’Agostino on the cheek while standing on a gorgeous beach.



“#Honeymoon #happy xo,” the former countess captioned the snap.

The pair tied the knot on New Year's Eve in a romantic wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, after a rocky road to the altar. As previously reported by Us Weekly and documented on RHONY, de Lesseps’ costar Bethenny Frankel informed her that D’Agostino had cheated on her just days before their engagement party earlier this year.

Dubbing getting past the businessman’s infidelity as “a real test of people loving each other,” the reality star happily said “I do” on December 31 before her family and friends including Kelly Bensimon, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Zarin and costar Dorinda Medley, who was a bridesmaid. The wedding date was also her groom’s 50th birthday.

Prior to exchanging vows, the newlyweds hosted a rehearsal dinner on a yacht on Friday, December 30, and had a celebratory lunch after their nuptials on New Year’s Day.

De Lesseps was previously married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps. They were married 16 years before divorcing in 2009, and share two adult children, Victoria and Noel. This is D'Agostino's first marriage.



