She's a countess no more! Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps married fiancé Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve in a romantic wedding in Palm Beach, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple, who got engaged in February, tied the knot at the Brazilian Court Hotel in front of family and friends including Kelly Bensimon, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, who was a bridesmaid, in Florida on Saturday, December 31, which also happened to be the groom's 50th birthday.



Zarin posted a photo from the ceremony. “[Waiting] by for the bride and groom to take their vows. #mazeltov #happybirthdaytom #happynewyear2017 #palmbeach #newyearsinpalmbeach #luannandtomwedding #luannsgettingmarried #bravotv," she captioned an Instagram pic of her and Bensimon.



As RHONY fans know, the pair had a rocky road to the altar, with the former countess being informed by costar Bethenny Frankel that her husband-to-be had cheated on her just days before their engagement party earlier this year.

In an interview with Steve Harvey in November, the reality star, 51, admitted that the incident "was a real test of people loving each other and getting past things that happened. I think that if you can't forgive somebody you love, who can you forgive?"

She insisted that the trouble had made them "stronger than ever."



"I knew then and I know now that we do love each other, and that's the most important thing," de Lesseps added. "It's very easy to walk away. The hard part is staying and working it out."



The "Girl Code" singer planned to wear three dresses at the "traditional" wedding, and told Harvey that she wanted to serenade her groom for his birthday at the reception.

The couple and their nearest and dearest attended a rehearsal dinner on a yacht on Friday, December 30, and plan to have a celebratory lunch on New Year's Day. "It's a three-day weekend filled with lots of festivities," she told Harvey.



This is D'Agostino's first marriage. De Lesseps was previously married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps. They divorced in 2009 after 16 years of marriage and share two adult children, Victoria and Noel.

