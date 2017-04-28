Lucy Hale Reveals Why She Quit Drinking

Trading in Hollywood parties for intense workout classes. Lucy Hale opened up to Byrdie about some of her lifestyle changes in recent years, from cutting her long hair to her decision to quit drinking.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 27, revealed that she struggled with trying to fit in when she first shot to stardom after the ABC drama’s 2010 premiere. "I tried really hard to be the social butterfly,” she said. “Becoming a part of this popular show … everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes.”



The actress-singer told Byrdie that she’s finally comfortable just being herself — and it was a great haircut that really helped! "I’m almost 28, but … I think I only just figured out who I was a year ago,” she said. “I know it seems silly because it’s just hair. But at a point, I was like, ‘Why don’t I just own that I’m different?’ I guess cutting my hair was like me finally saying, ‘I don’t give a f--k.’”

She added that she has “no interest” in the Hollywood party scene anymore, and she’s given up alcohol. "I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible,” she said. "I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?"

Hale is embracing her more low-key lifestyle. She traded the parties for spending time with her dog, binge-watching Big Little Lies, listening to the popular S-Town podcast and regularly working out at SoulCycle. “I went through a phase that was almost like my freshman 15. It’s so weird to see your weight fluctuate on a TV show,” she said. “I go home, and my dad’s like, ‘You L.A. hippie with your crystals and your SoulCycle!’ I always used to make fun of those people, but now I think it’s just magic.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!