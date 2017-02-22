Luke Bryan poses at Audio Productions in Nashville, TN. Credit: Donn Jones/Invision/AP

Luke Bryan took to Twitter to thank fans for their prayers after his infant niece, Sadie Brett, died on Tuesday, February 21.

“We thank all of you for your prayers,” the country crooner, 40, wrote to his 8.34 million followers on Tuesday afternoon. “Love y’all.”

Sadie — born to Bryan’s wife Caroline’s brother Bo Boyer and his wife, Ellen Boyer, in the summer of 2016 — passed away on Tuesday after battling undisclosed cardiac issues, among several other health problems, Bryan’s rep confirmed to The Boot on Tuesday.

According to mom Ellen’s Facebook page, Sadie had been seeking treatments, such as dialysis, for her condition. On Thursday, February 16, Ellen told friends and family that Sadie had her “best week this year.”

“I am so so grateful and so proud of our girl,” she wrote at the time. “She's fighting so hard!”

However, three days later, Ellen revealed that her daughter’s health had taken a dramatic decline. “Brett seems to have an infection of some sort. The team is leaning toward blood infection/sepsis. Her blood pressures and her temp have been really low today and got pretty scary low around 3,” she wrote. “She is on several antibiotics so our prayer is that they will be the correct ones to treat this infection. … Please pray for the team as they work hard to help our girl.”

On Monday, February 20 — one day before Sadie’s death — Ellen insisted that she and her family were not losing hope. “Please flood the heavens with prayers,” she wrote on Facebook. “We will not give up on our tough, brave Brett.”

According to Taste of Country, Sadie had been undergoing treatment at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. This isn’t the first time Bryan’s family has experienced an unexpected loss. In 1996, his older brother Chris died at age 26 in a car accident, and in 2007, the “Crash My Party” singer’s sister Kelly died at age 39 from undetermined causes. Her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, died in 2014, and Bryan and his wife took in their nephew Til.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!