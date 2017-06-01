🐶💕 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 31, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Putting this on repeat! Luna Legend melted our hearts when her mom, Chrissy Teigen, posted a sweet video of the 13-month-old, whom she shares with husband John Legend, kissing one of the family’s dogs.



Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In the clip posted to Instagram on Wednesday, May 31, Luna, who's looking adorable in a white top and light pink pants, sits on an armchair with her French bulldog Pippa. “Give a kiss,” someone off-camera says. The Lip Sync Battle host, 31, chimes in, “Give kiss.” The toddler gives a smooch on the pup’s back and giggles. Pippa, meanwhile, looks back at the little girl and sticks out her tongue.

The Cravings cookbook author simply captioned the post with a dog emoji and a heart emoji.

Teigen frequently shares photos of Luna bonding with the family’s other two dogs: Puddy, a bulldog, and Penny, a three-legged French bulldog. Back in November, she shared a photo of her daughter with Puddy, who she called Luna’s “big bro.”

The model recently celebrated Luna’s first birthday on April 14 by sharing a sweet note about her child. “You are the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in your first 12 months of life,” she wrote. "We love you to the luna and back."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!