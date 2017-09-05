When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄! #bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49

Stars — they’re just like us! After FedEx refused to release a package to Madonna, the pop star took her frustration to Twitter.



“When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. #bitchplease,” the 59-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer posted on Tuesday, September 5, along with an eye-roll emoji and a selfie looking annoyed.



Karwai Tang/WireImage

Less than 30 minutes later, a FedEx employee replied to Her Madgesty from the delivery service’s Twitter account. “Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers,” the tweet read.

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

The Grammy-winning singer hasn’t shared if she got her package yet, but she did break some big news on her social media. Madonna revealed on Instagram that she recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal, and that she’s working on new music, as well as a film. “The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” she shared in a post on September 2. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!”

Madonna is also working on MDNA SKIN, a luxury skincare product line, that launches in the U.S. on September 26. It might be safe to assume she won’t be shipping her products via FedEx after her delivery hassle!



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.