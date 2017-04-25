Heather Morris revealed that her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, couldn't make their scheduled TV appearance on Good Morning America due to an attempted break-in at the home he shares with fiancée Peta Murgatroyd. Watch what Morris said in the video above.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Glee alum, 30, appeared solo Tuesday, April 25, to discuss her and Chmerkovskiy’s shocking elimination on the ABC dancing competition. "We don’t see Maks there. We understand he had a personal emergency,” GMA host Lara Spencer said. "Can you share with us? Is he OK?”

Morris confirmed that the couple are doing fine after the scary incident. "They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there. They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s OK,” she said. "That’s the most important thing.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that an incident occurred. "There was a civil dispute, and there was no crime report taken,” the LAPD told Us.

The actress and her pro partner, 37, got the first perfect 10 score of season 24, but they were still voted out of the ballroom. "It’s a weird thing because you know it’s reality television and so many things can go wrong, and you’re trying to be hopeful the whole time and just have a really great experience. I was expecting it to go either way,” Morris said. "I was just happy to be there. When it happened, I was just like, it is what it is and things will happen as they may. I just had a great time.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



