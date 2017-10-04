Maksim Chmerkovskiy is expressing regret after missing his Monday, October 2, Dancing With the Stars performance due to undisclosed "personal issues" amid reported tension with partner Vanessa Lachey.



"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence," the professional dancer, 37, tweeted on Wednesday, October 4. "And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"

As previously reported, the partners have had difficulties working together. "There is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes," a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Their personalities are very similar so they disagree about everything. They refuse to give into one another.”

Despite the drama, both the dancer and television personality, 36, took to social media following Monday's performance, in which Alan Bersten filled in for Chmerkovskiy, to share their excitement about moving forward.

“I can't WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4!" Lachey wrote on Instagram on Monday following the show. "We're cookin up something special for you!”

The next day, Chmerkovskiy also gave his partner a sweet shout-out. “New week! VEEEEERY excited for @DancingABC new dance studio and new dance with @VanessaLachey !” he wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait to be back at the Ballroom!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

