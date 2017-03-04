Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images / Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Smiles all around! Malika Haqq opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her BFF Khloé Kardashian's romance with Tristan Thompson while celebrating her upcoming 34th birthday at 1 Oak in Las Vegas on Friday, March 3.

"She is so unbelievably happy and I couldn't be happier for her," the Famously Single star, who officially turns 34 on March 10, told Us at the Sin City nightclub. "[She's doing] amazing."

To celebrate her birthday, Haqq and a few of her closest friends are heading to the Dominican Republic next week for a relaxing girls' trip. Unfortunately, Kardashian, 32, will not be able to attend as her beau's birthday is also approaching.

"My real goal is to celebrate my birthday every year somewhere where I haven't been, so it starts this year," Haqq told Us. "It's a complete girls' trip. Khloé is not going to make it. Her boyfriend's birthday is actually March 13, so she will be with him, but we are going to connect and celebrate together."

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 25, are going strong, Haqq is flying solo these days. She and Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro, whom she connected with on E!'s Famously Single in December, recently called it quits on their relationship after only a few weeks of dating.

"I'm very single," Haqq confirmed to Us on Friday night. "We don't speak [anymore]. I wouldn't say it's on bad terms, but it's not all that comfortable."



As for her friendship with Khloé's younger brother, Rob Kardashian? "I haven't seen Rob in a very long time, but I look forward to seeing him," Haqq said of the Rob & Chyna star, who welcomed daughter Dream in November with on-off fiancée Blac Chyna. "We need to set it up so I can see him and the baby too. ... I hear he's on a great path. I hear good things."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!