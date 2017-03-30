Last-minute doubts. Mama June Shannon's nerves were running high before her surgery to remove loose skin on her neck and arms.

In a clip from Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premiered on Entertainment Tonight Thursday, March 30, the 37-year-old reality star meets with a surgeon in Los Angeles before the procedure. “I’m in L.A. for my final surgery to have my face and my arms done,” she says in the video. “I’m finally going to be the skinny Mama June that I’ve always seen myself as."

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star then stars to worry about what could possibly go wrong. “I’m really nervous about my next surgery. Am I going to be able to open my mouth to eat, to talk? It’s my face,” she says. “If something goes wrong, it isn't like I can hide it. Then there’s going to be no photo shoot or me going to Sugar’s wedding.” (Shannon was hoping to show off her weight loss at her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s upcoming wedding. The exes split in September 2014 and share an 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo." Thompson remarried Jennifer Lamb in January.)



Although Shannon is excited to see her final slimmed-down look, she says in the clip that she’s going to miss the old Mama June. "I’m ready to get the surgery over with to remove my turkey neck, but I’m kinda gonna miss my turkey neck,” she admits. “It’s more famous than I am."

Throughout Shannon’s dramatic transformation, which is documented on the reality series, she went from 400 pounds to a size 4 through gastric bypass surgery, diet and exercise. She also underwent skin removal surgery on her arms and neck as well as a tummy tuck and breast lift.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on We TV Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

