Mandy Moore opened up about her engagement to Taylor Goldsmith for the first time, but she's not making a big spectacle of the news.

"This is my second go-round," the 33-year-old actress told Us Weekly and other reporters at the This Is Us season 2 premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, September 26, referencing her seven-year marriage to singer Ryan Adams, from whom she finalized her divorce in June 2016. "I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quit, no bridal magazines for me."



Moore sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out in Los Angeles on September 13 sporting a diamond ring on her left hand. Her costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas later confirmed the news exclusively to Us, and an intimate engagement party was thrown by friends just a few days later.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

However, being engaged "doesn't feel any different," the "Candy" singer admitted to Us. "People are asking me more about my relationship than before. But it feels the same, which I guess is how it should be."



Moore isn't the only This Is Us star preparing to walk down the aisle for a second time. Justin Hartley, who was married to soap opera actress Lindsay Hartley from 2004 to 2012, popped the question to Chrishell Stause, another soap opera star, in July 2016.



"They're getting married in the not-too-distant future," Moore told Us of Justin, 40, and Stause, 36. "I haven't gotten him a gift yet, so that's a really good reminder! I'll have to go on their registry after this. ... I think I'll pay attention to their wedding [to see] if I can pick up anything I want to incorporate."

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

