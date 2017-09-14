Love is real. Just days before it was reported that Mandy Moore was engaged to her boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, the This Is Us star confessed how happy she was in her relationship. During a female entrepreneurs conference called Create & Cultivate on Saturday, September 9, at the Microsoft Campus, Moore opened up about how elated she is about everything in her life at the moment, especially her romance with the guitarist.

CEO of ‎Digital Brand Architects and Moore's best friend, Raina Penchansky, sat down for a chat with the “Candy” singer to talk about her career, politics, her personal life and living in Hollywood — and Moore said she wouldn’t change a single thing.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

“I love my community of friends and family. I love my life right now,” she said. “I’m in a wonderful relationship and I have a job that I love and I’m so challenged by and satisfied with. That kind of makes all the difference.”

The couple are super involved in their lives, and Penchansky revealed at the beginning of their conversation that Goldsmith had been the one who selected the song “Takin’ Care of Business” by Bachman–Turner Overdrive for his now-fiancée's stage entrance.

Moore, 33, was spotted at Caffe Luxxe in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood days later on Tuesday, September 12, wearing what looked like an engagement ring. The actress has yet to confirm the news herself but her This Is Us costar Chris Sullivan spoke about her engagement while attending the show's Music From The Series Soundtrack Release Party on Wednesday, September 13.



"It’s pretty great. Her now fiancé, Taylor, is quickly becoming one of my favorite people," Sullivan, 37, exclusively told Us. "He and I just finished doing some recording together. I think that they are a beautiful pair."

Actor Jon Huertas also talked about the news telling Us, "My TV wife is engaged! I’m happy for her. I want her to join the club. We can talk marriage stuff. I don’t [know] if they’re thinking about kids yet."

The actor, who plays Miguel in the NBC show, added: "Trying to think about where they’re going to get married. Hopefully somewhere close. Yeah, I’m really excited for her. I’m happy. I think Taylor’s a great guy. A very talented musician. But what’s more important, he’s a great guy. He’s funny, he’s sweet, he’s loyal. He’s just a really good guy. We have to find the right match, and I think Mandy and Taylor found the right match."

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The actress and the musician celebrated their two-year anniversary in July, and she shared a sweet photo of them together on Instagram, writing: “The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T.”

The couple recently moved in together and have been busy renovating their new home.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.