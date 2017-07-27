Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Marc Anthony’s mother, Guillermina Quiñones de Muñiz, has passed away. The salsa singer said his goodbyes to his mother on Thursday, July 27, when he shared the sad news to his millions of followers on social media.

The singer tweeted along with a text image: “Today at 12:10 pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away.”

Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away.... pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017

“She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all,” added Anthony, 48.

He concluded the message: “Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!”

Fans quickly reacted to the news with messages of support and prayers to the singer and his family.

Earlier this week, the singer was spotted at a hospital in Puerto Rico with his current girlfriend, Raffaella Modugno, where a fan snapped a photo of them and shared it on social media.

The two-time Grammy winner also asked fans to "please pray for my mom" in a tweet on Sunday, July 23.

Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy. — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 23, 2017

Anthony is the youngest of eight children and has often named his parents, especially his father, Felipe Muñiz, as his inspiration for his music career. He has not spoken publicly about his mother’s health and has kept her out of the public eye throughout most of his career.

