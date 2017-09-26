Marc Anthony took to social media with a message for President Donald Trump on Monday, September 25, after the former reality TV star made headlines over the weekend with his statements criticizing athletes who kneel when the national anthem is played before games.

“Mr. President shut the f--k up about NFL,” the “Need to Know” singer, 49, tweeted in a message he also shared on Instagram. “Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.” The tweet has been liked more than 120,000 times on social media.

Anthony, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, was referring to the destruction the Caribbean island has suffered in the wake of two devastating hurricanes, Irma and Maria. Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated territory of the U.S., is without electricity after Category 4 storm Maria pounded the island last week and there is reportedly no running water. At least 16 people have been reported dead.

Trump’s criticism of the NFL began at a rally in Alabama on Friday, September 22, when he called for players who refused to stand for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to be “fired.” He backed up his comments with a tweetstorm over the weekend and on Monday.

In response, more than 100 football players took a knee before games on Sunday, September 24, while others chose to link their arms on the field in solidarity. Trump has been criticized by several team owners as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his comments.

On Sunday, Anthony’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez said in a press conference in NYC that she was donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. She previously said that she had not been able to reach family members on the island.

“Puerto Ricans are American citizens, and today Puerto Rico needs our help,” Lopez said. “Hurricane Maria has devastated our island.”

Lopez is partnering with Anthony and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, to help those affected.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts,” Lopez added.

Shortly after Anthony tweeted on Monday, Trump took to Twitter to address the dire situation in Puerto Rico.

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks, which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well #FEMA.”

