Oops! Maria Menounos lost a diamond from her engagement ring while boisterously celebrating the New England Patriots’ big comeback during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

The E! News host, 38, was banging her hands to make some noise while watching the game from a box inside Houston’s NRG Stadium when she accidentally broke her — by the way, super stunning — diamond ring from fiancé Keven Undergaro.

"It pays to be a superfan of the Patriots," Menounos told E! News after the fact. "I didn't know that I could break my ring being a superfan, but apparently that's what happened."



The football fan said that she might not get her ring fixed immediately, in fear of future enthusiasm.

"I might wait until I bang my hands on a few more metal boards at another game, because I think the Patriots will be right back there again next year," she told the site. "I think I learned my lesson, and when I have to be a superfan I'll just wear it around my neck or something, because this is going to be an expensive habit being a big sports fan."

As previously reported, the TV host got engaged to her longtime boyfriend after nearly 19 years together in March 2016, after the AfterBuzz TV cofounder surprised her by popping the question during an interview with Howard Stern.

"Although I said that this isn't a proposal I want to ask you something, Maria," Undergaro said while getting down on one knee. "Will you make me the happiest man on Earth?"

