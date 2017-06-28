She could have said "I don't know him!" Mariah Carey gave a hilarious response when asked about her ex-fiancé James Packer's whereabouts on Monday, June 26.

The "We Belong Together" singer was in Israel promoting her partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics when she began to field questions about the billionaire.

"I don't know where the motherf—ker is!" she told Channel 2 News station in Tel Aviv, laughing. "How am I supposed to know? I have no idea. I really have no idea about the political stuff. I don't pay attention to it."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Packer has a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Packer has reportedly been wanted since March by Israeli police for questioning about others' possible corruption.

Carey, however, continued to dodge questions about her ex on Monday night. "I was eating the food," she said about the event. "They had some food there that was pretty good. I don't know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner."

Carey and Packer ended their nine-month engagement in October 2016. Carey was previously married to music executive Tommy Mottola in the '90s and is mom of 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon.



