Twitter may have melted down over Mariah Carey's disastrous performance just before the ball dropped on New Year's Rockin' Eve, but the Grammy winner blew it off in a tweet.

"S--t happens," the "Hero" singer, 46, tweeted in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, along with a gif of her shaking her head. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."



The trouble began almost as soon as the superstar took to the stage singing "Auld Lang Syne" in Times Square. It was quickly evident that her backing track didn't match up with what she was singing.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Wearing a sequined bodysuit and surrounded by dancers holding feathers, she then launched into "Emotion" but appeared to not be able to hear the track.



After singing a couple of words she told her dancers to walk her down the steps to the front of the stage. "Well, Happy New Year," she told the audience as she appeared to reach for her earpiece. "We can't hear but I'll just get through 'Emotion.'" A moment later she appeared to give up, saying, "All right, we didn't have a check for this song, so we'll just say it went to number one."



Michael Stewart/WireImage

She then sang a couple more words before giving up again, saying, "We're missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is … I'm gonna let the audience sing. We didn't have a sound check for this New Year's baby, it is what it is."



Carey then asked, "Get these monitors on, please," while her voice could be heard hitting the song's iconic high notes on the backing track.



With her dancers continuing their routine, the Mariah's World star walked over to them and said, "Just for laughs, do the lift," and she sang a few notes as a dancer lifted her leg in the air.

"I wanted a holiday too, can't I just have one?" she asked before declaring,

"That was … amazing," as the song ended.

Then as the next number, "We Belong Together," began to play, Carey tried to sing along but was a little out of sync with the backing track. She soon gave up on that song too, telling her dancers to "Bring the feathers" as the tune ended.



"It just don't get any better," she said before walking off the stage.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Carey's performance and she soon became a trending topic.

"Mariah Carey's performance pretty much sums up 2016," one person tweeted.

"Just when you thought 2016 wasn't taking anything else, it took Mariah Carey's career with it too," wrote another.

Frozen actor Josh Gad tweeted, "#MariahCarey doing a Second City improv workshop on live TV is giving me life right now."

