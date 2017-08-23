They’re his furry family! Mario Lopez spoke candidly about his love for his two French Bulldogs, Julio and Juanita, and how they are an integral part of his everyday life at home.

“I truly cannot imagine my family’s life without [them] … Julio and Juanita have become little members of our family and truly enhance our family’s lives. They sleep in our bed, watch TV with us and even travel with us,” Lopez, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, August 23. “Although at times having two dogs and two kids can be rather chaotic, seeing how having two dogs has truly complimented our family life, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Saved by the Bell alum loves spending the holidays with his pets too. “Julio and Juanita have truly come a part of every family tradition,” he said. “We have a lot of fun — especially during Halloween — where they have dressed as everything from the Wizard of Oz characters, to Yoda and even a taco!”

The Extra host also told Us that not only does he bring his four-legged friends to work with him, but he travels with them as well! “Having two small dogs makes it easier to travel, but no matter what size or age your dog may be, it’s important to always ensure their safety,” Lopez said. “With the help of the experts at Autotrader, I was able to learn some great tips for traveling with your dogs.”

In celebration of National Dog Day on Saturday, August 26, Lopez is partnering with Autotrader to support their “New Car Smell” Air Freshener, which the TV personality said is “a lovable puppy-inspired scent that helps you relive that first ride home with your dog.” With every air freshener purchased, the company will donate to Adopt-a-Pet.com to support animals everywhere.

