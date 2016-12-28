The Luke to her Leia. Mark Hamill paid tribute to his late Star Wars costar Carrie Fisher in a sweet post Tuesday, December 27, hours after the legendary actress died at age 60.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all - whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away," Hamill, 65, wrote on Facebook. "Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy."



Hamill and Fisher played Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, respectively, in George Lucas' original trilogy. They reprised their roles in J.J. Abrams' 2015 hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

"She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her," Hamill added on Facebook. "I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh."



Earlier, he tweeted: "no words #Devastated."

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo, also paid tribute to the bestselling author and writer. "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless," the Indiana Jones star, 74, told Us Weekly in a statement Tuesday. "She lived her life, bravely...My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."



Fisher recently revealed in her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, that she and Ford had an affair while filming the first Star Wars movie in 1976. Ford was married to his first wife, Mary Marquardt, at the time.

"When you’re on location — this is something I discovered — everything is permitted," Fisher told the Today show's Savannah Guthrie last month. "He’s incredibly private; I feel really bad for doing that to him."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



