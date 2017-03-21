Martha Stewart is mourning the death of her younger brother George Christiansen, who died unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, at the age of 65.

A spokesperson for the 75-year-old lifestyle guru confirmed the news in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday, March 21. “The family requests that you respect their privacy during this time of sorrow,” Stewart’s rep, Susan Magrino, said.

Fans of Stewart might recognize Christiansen from his appearance in one of his famous sister’s cooking segments, in which the pair made a blueberry pie using berries from the contractor’s own yard in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Denis Contreras/Getty Images

While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, the New York Post reports that Christiansen passed away at home from a suspected heart attack after feeling sick.

In addition to Stewart, Christiansen is survived by his wife Margaret (Rita) Christiansen and their children, son Kirk and daughter Kristina. George is the second sibling the magazine editor has lost in recent years. In August 2014, her sister Laura Kostyra Plimpton — who worked for Stewart for 25 years — passed away at age 59 after a brain aneurysm.

"Laura worked for me and the company for more than 25 years," Stewart wrote in a blog post about the tragedy at the time. "For the past several years Laura edited, researched, and often wrote, captioned, and photographed content for this blog and The Daily Wag."

Stewart’s other three siblings, Eric Scott, Frank Kostyra and Kathryn Evans, are still alive.

