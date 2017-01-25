Mary Tyler Moore is currently hospitalized in "grave condition," with family members rushing to her bedside to say goodbye, according to a new report from TMZ.

The iconic Hollywood star, 80, is reportedly resting in a Connecticut hospital, having been hooked up to a respirator for more than a week. Moore, who is best known for her role as Mary Richards on the much-beloved series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has battled diabetes for many years.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

In fact, she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 33 years old. (Her diagnosis moved her to become an advocate for diabetes and stem cell research. She is the international chairwoman of Juvenile Diabetes Research International.)



Additionally, Moore underwent brain surgery in 2011 for a benign tumor. “At the recommendation of her neurologist, who has been monitoring this for years, and a neurosurgeon, Mary decided to proceed with this fairly routine procedure,” a rep for the actress said at the time. Added spokeswoman Alla Plotkin, “Mary went in for an elective surgery that her doctor recommended while she’s healthy.”



Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In addition to WJM-TV's favorite producer, Mary Richards, Moore also played Mary Todd Lincoln in the 1988 miniseries Lincoln, reprised her role as a New York City journalist in 1995’s New York News and most recently had a recurring role as Diane on Hot in Cleveland, opposite Betty White. Moore took home the Golden Globe for 1980's Ordinary People.



