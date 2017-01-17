Hold the phone! MLB player Matt Garza was slammed on Twitter on January 12 after he lectured Jessica Chastain about birth control. The social media spat began after The Martian actress, 39, tweeted her disappointment about the Senate possibly vetoing the Affordable Care Act.

“#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh 😠,” the actress tweeted last week before Garza randomly weighed in and replied to her. “It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsaying.”

His tweet (naturally) didn’t go over very well with some Twitter users — who were quick to point out that the Milwaukee Brewers’ pitcher is the father of six children, one he first welcomed when he was just 18.



“@Gdeuceswild Yeahhh. How many ppl do you know who are abstinent? Don't lecture women about abstinence...especially when you had a kid at 18,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added: “LOL an idiot who had a kid at 18 lecturing about abstinence. If idiot was not a pro BB plyer we would be supporting his kids."



Others were quick to troll his sex life. “Matt Garza doesn’t have sex. Got it,” a Twitter user quipped, while another jokingly referred to his bio which reads “proud dad of 6 amazing kids” by tweeting: “Matt has had sex precisely six times.”

Garza then defended himself, tweeting back at haters that his son, whom he welcomed at the age of 18, is a “14 yr old freshman with a 4.0 GPA” and that had he not been drafted into the major leagues, he was headed “towards degrees in engineering and mathematics.”

Chastain has yet to directly reply to the athlete but shared with followers that she plans on joining the Women's March in Washington on January 21 to "protect the disenfranchised."

Read more internet reactions below:

Matt Garza has 6 kids and knocked up his high school girlfriend, but he is preaching to a woman about abstinence & birth control costs. pic.twitter.com/PJVk6g2Lsm — Stephen Meyer (@StephenMeyer_BR) January 13, 2017

Women use birth control for a myriad of health reasons, not just as a contraceptive. Matt Garza obviously knows nothing about that. https://t.co/pUyo7cRB0w — kt! (@yankeeclassic46) January 13, 2017

@iFlopSets @Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain so glad you know what is good and bad for girls PLEASE TELL ME MORE pic.twitter.com/lju49p4nTS — Stangle's Kid (@lisasaurstomp) January 13, 2017

@Gdeuceswild LOL an idiot who had a kid at 18 lecturing about abstinence. If idiot was not a pro BB plyer we would be supporting his kids — bob (@Bgiant1Bob) January 13, 2017

Matt Garza has six kids, of course he doesn't know what birth control can do — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) January 13, 2017

@Gdeuceswild You play for the Brewers. What do you know about birth control OR baseball? — Caroline Dohack (@CarolineDohack) January 14, 2017

@Gdeuceswild Matt, if you ever get to the postseason on your trash team, maybe abstain from giving up 4 runs in six innings like you did last time. — Wesley Funcrusher (@wesleyfuncrushe) January 13, 2017



