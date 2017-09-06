Matthew Davis Had Huge Crush on ‘Legally Blonde’ Costar Selma Blair

Warner wasn’t into blondes after all. Matthew Davis, who starred Legally Blonde back in 2001, has revealed he had a huge crush on his costar Selma Blair while they were filming the movie.

The Golden Globe-nominated flick hit theaters 16 years ago, and in a recent interview, The Vampire Diaries alum admitted that he liked his on-screen fiancée in real life at the time, but didn’t pursue her because she was already in a relationship.

“I absolutely loved and adored Selma,” Davis, 39, told news.com.au. “I developed a crush on her at the time but she was with someone else — I think she was dating the guy from Rushmore [actor Jason Schwartzman] but he was coming around and I was kind of like ‘Who is this guy?!’”

Blair dated Schwartzman in 2001 and they split less than a year after they started their relationship. Meanwhile, in the movie, Warner (Davis) breaks up with his college girlfriend Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) and starts dating his Harvard Law classmate Vivian Kensington (Blair).

Davis revealed that it was the American Crime Story star’s sense of humor that caught his eye. He added, “She was the funniest person on set. I love a very dry, dark sense of humor, so she had me in stitches the whole time ... She was the bees’ knees.”

Blair was not the only star in the movie that made a big impression on Davis, who was 23 at the time. He told the outlet that he totally lost it the first time he met Witherspoon on set.

“I fan-boyed out on her and embarrassed myself,” Davis said. “I felt starstruck by all this because it happened so quickly and I hadn’t adjusted. I definitely wasn’t cool. At the first table read, I just kept going on and on about how much I loved her work, fawning all over her.”

“I remember turning beet-red and later getting back in my car and just slapping my forehead, feeling like a fool. She was gracious — she was very sweet ... Reese is very professional,” he added.

Davis previously dated actress Leelee Sobieski back in 2008, and was linked to Alphas actress Azita Ghanizada, 32, in 2012.



