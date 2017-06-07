The purrr-fect pair! Mayim Bialik posted a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday, June 6, of the newest addition to her furry family, a special needs kitten named Adamantium.



Bialik, 41, captioned her photo, “Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y… the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this #specialneeds kitten. She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more.”

The Big Bang Theory star told her followers that she chose the name Adamantium, a fictional metal mixture from Marvel Comics, because the kitten “has metal inside of her. We call her #Addie.” Bialik concluded her post by encouraging fans to “#adoptdontshop.”

A self-proclaimed cat lover, the mother of two — she shares Miles, 11, and Frederick, 8, with ex-husband Michael Stone — told Parade in 2015, “I read books on cats. I spend time with my cats. I post a lot on social media about my cats.”

The former Blossom actress has also appeared as a celebrity guest at CatConLA. At the event, Bialik praised her shy feline Frances, sharing with Mashable, “She’s the one who taught us about patience. But it gave us a great set of lessons to learn by having a special cat. You learn the different ways to treat an animal, and that every one animal is different, just like every person is different.”

This is not the first time Bialik has advocated for pet adoption. In 2015, the animal rights devotee partnered with PetSmart Charities, joining their #MeowOUT campaign to promote adoptions, help find forever homes for shelter cats and defy cat-lady stereotypes.

