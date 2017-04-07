Bouncing back. Meghan Trainor revealed during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, April 7, that she secretly underwent a second vocal surgery late last year. Watch the video above.

"I really couldn't talk since December. It was like three months of vocal rest and then we decided, 'Let's get the surgery before Ellen,'" Trainor, 23, explained to host Ellen DeGeneres, 59. "It was tough," she added, tearing up.

Trainor previously repaired a hemorrhaged vocal cord in September 2015. She had to cancel some of her MTrain tour concerts and even used flashcards when she accepted an award at the Billboard Women Music event via satellite in December 2016.

Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Luckily, the "All That Bass" singer had her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, by her side through it all this time around. "The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me. I would spell out words for him," she said of the Spy Kids actor, 24. "He just stuck with me through it. He was great … He's better than whatever I wished for."

When DeGeneres congratulated her on finding love, Trainor squealed: "I did it! I found one!"

Trainor and Sabara began dating in fall 2016. "I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch," she said in the May 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. "He's a champion, so we're in heaven."

