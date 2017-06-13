Megyn Kelly is facing backlash just weeks after joining NBC. The TV journalist will no longer host a Sandy Hook benefit due to her controversial interview with Sandy Hook hoaxer Alex Jones.

"This decision was spurred by NBC’s planned broadcast of Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT, was a hoax," the Sandy Hook Promise organization said in a statement on Monday, June 12.

Kelly, 46, was expected to attend the annual Promise Champions Gala in Washington D.C., on June 14. Sandy Hook Promise, which helps to prevent gun violence, was created after 20 children and six adults were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

Brian Doben/NBC News/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nicole Hockley, who lost her 6-year-old son, Dylan, in the tragedy, co-founded Sandy Hook Promise.

"Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host," she said in a statement on Monday. "It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview."

Kelly tweeted a preview of her sit-down with Jones over the weekend. She's since come under fire and J.P. Morgan Chase pulled its ads from the network.

Many, including Chelsea Clinton, have also voiced their opinions on social media. "There is no justification for amplifying lies (or a liar),” the former first daughter tweeted on Monday. "Particularly about unimaginable tragedy. I hope no parent, no person watches this."

Kelly's interview with Jones is set to air on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly on June 18.



